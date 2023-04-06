- It’s a tradition like no other: C-U Kiwanis Little League on the radio.
This season, WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM will air more than a dozen games from a league that produced major leaguer Jeff Lindgren (visit us on Instagram for a back-in-the-day photo of the Western League standout). Opening Day for the nine suited teams is April 17.
There are signs of growth with increased participation at the lower levels (Peanut, Farm) as well as the relatively new 13-15-year-old division.
Thanks to First Federal and Illini Pella for backing our unique radio initiative, which for years has been a hit with the kids (and parents). We’ll publish the radio lineup when it’s finalized.
Year 26 of the C-U Kiwanis Tom Jones Challenger League — which allows children facing physical and mental challenges the opportunity to play baseball — kicks off with a Skills Day on April 15 followed by Opening Night on May 2. There are 10 teams and 100 players with room for more. Register to play or volunteer at tomjonesleague.org.