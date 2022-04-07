Top of the Morning, April 7, 2022
Around the radio dial
- Major League Baseball returns to WDWS 1400-AM this season thanks to a partnership with the Chicago White Sox.
“The plan is to air at least 80 full games with the possibility to air 20-30 more depending on other programming,” said Champaign Multimedia Group Vice President Grant Thompson, who runs our radio operation. “We will join games in progress when possible.”
The idea was pitched last season, Thompson said, and the “data they shared about Sox fans in C-U and central Illinois made it an easy decision to air games.” Len Kapser and Darrin Jackson will be on call starting with Friday’s opener at Detroit.
The addition of the White Sox won’t impact our coverage of Illinois athletics during the MLB season: baseball, softball, football and volleyball will continue to get first dibs.
It was great to hear Pat Marron talking about farming — and a whole lot more — on WHMS 97.5-FM on Wednesday morning. Year 2 of our Farm Family of the Week feature (Wednesdays in print and online) will include a radio spot thanks to “Mike In The Morning” host Mike Haile. Listen in around 8:20 a.m. Wednesdays.
Good news, C-U Kiwanis Little League fans: WDWS will again cover the 12-and-under crowd this spring and summer. We’ll print the schedule when it’s finalized in the coming days.