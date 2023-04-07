His first prom dress giveaway in 2022 was a hit. Mike Ingram thinks Year 2 will be better.
Ingram, a local musician and former Champaign Recorder of Deeds, opened for business last weekend at 1422 S. Neil St., C.
“We did a soft open on Sunday just to get the space ready, and it was great,” Ingram said. “We had people come in, a pretty good stream. I don’t think anybody who tried on anything left without a dress, which is pretty cool. That means we had enough for everybody to find something they liked.”
Besides the dresses, the giveaway includes jewelry, shoes and purses. There also some men’s suits and blazers available.
Donations for the giveaway are taken at Farren’s Pub & Eatery, 117 N Walnut St., C.
“I had one person drop off some stuff who said, ‘My parents are so glad you are doing this,’“ Ingram said.
The giveaway will be open from 3-7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be open again on April 12, with more dates coming.
Most of the proms in the area are scheduled for later in April and in early May.
Last year’s dress giveaway was put together in a short time.
“We found 700 dresses in a week,” Ingram said.
How many dresses does Ingram want to give away this year?
“I’ve set a personal goal of bumping it up to 1,000 this year,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s silly of me or not, but I put it out there as a challenge.”