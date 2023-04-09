As our story in Sports indicates, Champaign-Urbana’s high school girls’ soccer players are beyond excited for this week’s chance to play at the University of Illinois.
The UI’s all-time winningest coach is fired up, too.
“Hopefully this is the start of a relationship with the whole soccer community,” Janet Rayfield said. “When Demijian Park was built, one of the questions asked was: What could this do for the community? This is one way.”
Thursday’s tripleheader is a byproduct of C-U’s first Soccer Summit, which brought together stakeholders at all levels. Rayfield’s involvement was key: She lives in Champaign and coaches the high-profile Illini.
She’ll be on hand Thursday as will members of her team and Parkland College players, rooting on the younger crowd.
Twenty years ago, girls’ soccer in C-U was at the level now enjoyed in Mahomet, Springfield, Normal and Peoria. Back then, area teams were invited to play on the Illini’s home pitch, too, although the complex paled in comparison to spectacular Demijian Park.
The hope is to host high school matches annually moving forward, Rayfield said.
“Any time you get a chance to actually participate in something where there is a role model you might have — to put yourself in their shoes — is a unique experience,” she said. “That’s what makes this so exciting.”