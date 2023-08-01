Have a milestone to share? We’d love to hear about it. Visit news-gazette.com and click on “Forms.” Or reach out to Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Next Monday, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Arbor Rose of Monticello, friends and family will throw a 100th birthday celebration for Martha Weigel.
At the open house, she’ll share her secret — “lots of coffee” — and one of her favorite dishes: spaghetti and meatballs with garlic breadsticks.
Weigel, who retired from Magnavox Corp. in Urbana, has stayed young by spending time in the garden, traveling, dancing and volunteering at First Christian Church of Arcola.
At 99, she remembers The Great Depression and likes watching reruns of “I Love Lucy.”
Her advice to kids these days: “Be respectful.”