Arcola’s school pride is off the charts. That’ll be clear again Friday when the high school students involved in fall activities — band, cheer, football, golf and volleyball — get the red-carpet treatment, not in a gym or a field but smack dab downtown for everyone to enjoy.
It’s a small-town tradition that attracts a crowd of all ages to Our Town Arcola.
“It’s good for the community, and it’s great for our kids,” high school Principal and athletic director Nick Lindsey said. “Any time we can get our (high school) kids in front of the younger kids is a good thing. It makes them aware of how much they’re looked up to.”
With notebooks supplied by the school, elementary students are invited to ask for autographs and mingle after the Purple Riders are introduced at 5:30 p.m. How cool is that?
“Our athletes love it,” Lindsey said.