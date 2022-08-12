Top of the Morning, Aug. 12, 2022
If you see zombies or Bigfoot near Champaign’s I Hotel next weekend, no need to call the authorities. The creatures are there for the shows.
Tolono’s Brian Ward is again hosting the Dark History and Horror Convention & Screaming Mad Film Fest at the conference center. Multiple film screenings will be set up Aug. 19-20.
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to: https://thementalward.wixsite.com/darkhistoryhorrorcon
Daily admission on Aug. 19 is $10 in advance/$15 at the door, Aug. 20, $20 in advance/$25 at the door, or Weekend Pass, $25 in advance/$30 at the door.
Ward started the event in 2014 at Rantoul’s VFW. It has changed venues over the years before moving to the I Hotel in 2021. It was not held in 2020 because of the global pandemic. Typically, the event is held in October or November, but Ward moved it up this year to help with the guest lineup.
Attendance for the weekend ranges from 700 to 1,200. The convention draws from all age groups, and guests are encouraged to dress up, which is a hit with the attendees.
Some of this year’s titles include: “The Killer Across the Street,” “My Friend Rich,” “There is Someone in Our House” and “Secrets of the Witch.” Ward tries to include films with local or state connections. “Haunted Lenore” and “Slay Ride” are from Chicago. Ward got submissions from 14 different countries. He makes the selections.
Ward is not an actor or director. He works at the Champaign County sheriff’s office as an emergency dispatcher. So why did he decide to start the convention?
“My interest in this has always been psychology behind abhorrent behavior,” he said. “The first two years I had it, it was the Dark History Con. We added in horror because it was a natural dovetail, and the horror audience is very large.
“Plus, a lot of the horror movies and horror icons we know do have some basis in reality, and I can speak to where they came from.”
The convention is not just horror and true-crime films. This year, it will include screenings of 1993’s “Dazed and Confused” with an appearance by one of its stars, Jason London, who played Randall “Pink” Floyd, and 1995’s “Mallrats” with an appearance by one of its stars and London’s twin, Jeremy, who played T.S. Quint.
“I thought it was a great opportunity to get those guys here,” said Ward, who is a big fan of both films.
