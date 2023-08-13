As thrilled as her daughters were to make history at last weekend’s 62nd Miss Tuscola Pageant, Johanna Steffens’ smile might have been wider.
“My family has called Tuscola their home for generations,” the high school English teacher and drama director said. “We love this town and the people in it.”
For the first time in the event’s history, sisters will reign together. Joslynn Steffens, who is entering kindergarten, was named 2023 Little Miss Tuscola. Sixth-grader Julianne Steffens is 2023 Jr. Miss Tuscola. They were crowned alongside 2023 Miss Tuscola Claire Meyer, a Tuscola High grad headed to Lake Land College.
“Knowing our girls have the opportunity to share the next year with Claire representing Tuscola is an incredible feeling,” Johanna said. “It’s going to be an exciting year.”
Johanna was pregnant with Joslynn when Julianne was named 2017 Little Miss Tuscola. “Julianne has always been a role model to Joslynn,” Mom said. ”They have had fun preparing for this pageant, but we never dreamed they would both be given the opportunity to reign together.”
The family, including dad Grant and 9-year-old brother Jett, celebrated with pizza and ice cream cake. At least for while. “Their brother had enough of pageants,” Johanna said, “and went to play ball with his friends.”