If you didn’t see Saturday’s strange-looking caravan near Pesotum, perhaps you heard it.
As the 14th Lawn Mower Poker Run took the group near Interstate 57, “all the semis honked at us,” Route 45 Wayside owner and event organizer Lora Witheft said. “They have to be wondering ‘What the (heck) is going on?’”
About 70 people took part in the event, which back in the day included lawn mowers. The name hasn’t changed, but the choice of vehicle has: Saturday’s rowdy crew made the rounds on ATVs, golf carts, four-wheelers, tractors and even a jon boat.
“It’s just a silly redneck event that brings everyone together and raises money for someone locally who’s in need,” said Witheft, who took over in 2010.
The five-hour tour starts and ends at her popular bar and raises money through registration fees. In the past, proceeds have been used for everything from college scholarships to hospital bills. This year, the group raised over $2,700 that will help a Pesotum woman in her fight against cancer.
There will be a follow-up fundraiser on Sept. 23 at the bar. Visit Route 45 Wayside’s Facebook page
(@Route45Wayside) for information.
“This one really hit home because we’ve been family friends for a long time,” Witheft said. “It’s great to see a small town come together and help each other out. As goofy as it was, the warm feeling that comes from it is amazing.”