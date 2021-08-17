Top of the Morning, Aug. 17, 2021
It’s a big weekend for the innovative booster club at Villa Grove High School.
Before Friday night’s Blue and Gold football scrimmage, a helicopter will hover above the 50-yard line and drop a basket of 1,000 numbered golf balls purchased for $10 a pop. It’s the second year for a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that “is really cool to see,” the booster club’s Jeana Block said. “The first time, we were nervous because we didn’t know where the golf balls would end up. But they all stayed on the field.”
The owner of the golf ball that lands closest to the midfield target wins $500 (farthest away wins $250). Deadline to participate is Thursday.
On Sunday morning, mask-wearing students and adults will meet at Memorial Stadium in Champaign for the club’s annual seat installation project. Getting an inside look at the home of the Illini isn’t the only perk for the hours of hard work, Block said. Students are treated to donuts, pizza and T-shirts, and adults enjoy the chance to mingle.
“It’s more of a community event,” Block said. “Everyone enjoys talking to each other.”