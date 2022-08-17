Top of the Morning, Aug. 17, 2022
Deb Feinen remembers being “very intimidated” simply by the enormousness of Centennial High School before walking in its doors for the first time as a freshman in 1981.
On Thursday morning, Champaign’s mayor will put on a Chargers sweater and do her best to help this year’s freshmen feel more at ease.
It’s part of a clever “Clap-In Welcome Celebration” introduced by first-year Principal Scott Savage, whose goal is to “make it a big deal and give it a different feel.” Awaiting the young students as they enter on Day 1 will be city officials, Centennial’s marching band, pastors, firefighters, parents and pompom-waving, cowbell-ringing teachers and administrators.
“Our intent is to show them that there is a community of care behind them,” Savage said. “We want to get them off to a celebratory start.”
Centennial isn’t the only area school to jazz up the reception for the Class of 2026. But it’s much appreciated by those with ties to the Chargers who are tired of negative narratives.
“So many of us in town feel that tug of Centennial,” Feinen (Class of ‘85) said. “I applaud what Dr. Savage is doing to get the community involved and letting the kids know the community is with them.”