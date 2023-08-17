Congratulations to longtime community contributor Carol Timms, new president of the Rotary Club of Champaign.
In town since 1991, Timms prepped for her role by attending May’s Rotary International Conference in Melbourne, Australia. The long flight was worth it.
“It opened my eyes,” said Timms, a community liaison with Health Alliance. One of her initiatives as president “is to make our club really feel like we’re a part of Rotary International” and its goals “of creating hope in the world by working for peace and mental well-being.”
Timms uses her Rotary Minute to kick off Monday meetings at Champaign’s Holiday Inn and spotlight noteworthy projects and accomplishments. On tap locally: a weeklong blood drive that starts Monday.
If you’d like to chip in — in any way — email Timms at champaignilrotary@gmail.com.