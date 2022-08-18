bbkb banquet
University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood, center, and members of the team address the crowd at the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet in April 2019 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.

The nearly 100-year relationship between the Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana and Illinois men’s basketball is back on.

The helpful service club, which used to celebrate the Illini after each season, will instead look ahead at a banquet on Aug. 30 at the I Hotel and Conference Center. Better yet, the club is making limited tickets ($50) available to the public, a smart move considering the popularity of Brad Underwood’s program.

“There’s so much positive being said about the team, I’m really optimistic this will turn out to be a terrific new approach to honoring them,” Kiwanis President John Thies said.

Kiwanis Club’s last UI basketball banquet — No. 97 — was in 2019. After two years of COVID-19 interruption, the April 2022 event was postponed due to uncertainty about player attendance.

Not being able to throw a party was frustrating in that it served as a key fundraiser for the club. Plus, it allowed members and the Illini to cut loose in a stress-free environment.

The Aug. 30 lineup is expected to include Underwood, athletic director Josh Whitman and players — many new to campus.

If interested in attending, reach out to Joy Owen (217-365-5302 or jowen@webberthies.com) by Monday.

