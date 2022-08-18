Top of the Morning, Aug. 18, 2022
The nearly 100-year relationship between the Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana and Illinois men’s basketball is back on.
The helpful service club, which used to celebrate the Illini after each season, will instead look ahead at a banquet on Aug. 30 at the I Hotel and Conference Center. Better yet, the club is making limited tickets ($50) available to the public, a smart move considering the popularity of Brad Underwood’s program.
“There’s so much positive being said about the team, I’m really optimistic this will turn out to be a terrific new approach to honoring them,” Kiwanis President John Thies said.
Kiwanis Club’s last UI basketball banquet — No. 97 — was in 2019. After two years of COVID-19 interruption, the April 2022 event was postponed due to uncertainty about player attendance.
Not being able to throw a party was frustrating in that it served as a key fundraiser for the club. Plus, it allowed members and the Illini to cut loose in a stress-free environment.
The Aug. 30 lineup is expected to include Underwood, athletic director Josh Whitman and players — many new to campus.
If interested in attending, reach out to Joy Owen (217-365-5302 or jowen@webberthies.com) by Monday.