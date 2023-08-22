Larry and Judy Johnson weren’t complaining a bit about having to sit in the sweltering heat Monday afternoon.
“Weather doesn’t matter,” said Larry, a member of the CU Sunrise Rotary Club. “It’s a pleasure to be doing this, because it’s for a great cause.”
The cooperative couple was in the middle of a two-hour shift in the parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., accepting donated diapers on Day 1 of a weeklong drive-thru put on by the club and church.
Stop by from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday to donate unopened packages of diapers (sizes: newborn 5 and 6). It is Year 2 for a club project — part of the United Way’s Bottom Line program — that in 2022 netted nearly 15,000 diapers. The container at Good Shepherd, donated by Mi-Box of Danville, has room for 20,000 diapers.
Volunteers from the church and club will spend Saturday repacking diapers for dispersal by United Way.
“A lot of people don’t realize the demand there is for diapers,” said Charlie Smith, who in July began his term as president of CU Sunrise Rotary.