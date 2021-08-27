Top of the Morning, Aug. 27, 2021
We ask our reporters who cover Illini athletics to remain unbiased in their approach.
But we’ll cut Renee Anderson some slack.
“She wants the Illini to win — that’s all that matters,” Renee’s mom, Lynn, said. “You might want to change your rule.”
A third-grader at Montessori School of Champaign-Urbana, Renee will serve as The News-Gazette’s Junior Reporter at Saturday’s season-opening football game between the Illini and Nebraska. She certainly has the necessary background, having accompanied Mom and Dad to Illini football and basketball games “and tailgating since she was a baby,” Mike Anderson said.
Our popular Junior Reporter program was KO’d by the pandemic in 2020. This season, however, we’ll staff each of the Illini’s seven home games with up-and-coming journalists.
Renee enjoys swimming, piano, singing Disney songs, math, skateboarding, climbing trees and reading.
“She’s 8,” Lynn said. “She likes everything.”
On Saturday, she’ll receive a tour of the stadium, watch the game and write of her experience. Her report will publish in Tuesday’s News-Gazette.
It might not be the last Anderson byline to appear in these pages.
“The whole family is excited,” Lynn said. “Our other two daughters (6-year-old Nicole and 3-year-old Emily) have already told us they want to be Junior Reporters, too.”