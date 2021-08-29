Top of the Morning, Aug. 29, 2021
As rewarding as it was to serve as the color guard for Friday morning’s flag-raising at the Half Century of Progress Show, the volunteers of Rantoul/Paxton VFW Post 6750 got a bigger kick out of what happened after the national anthem.
“There were a lot of families who came over and shook our hands and talked to us. They were from all over the place ... Kentucky, Tennessee,” Joe Manka said. “We really enjoyed that, especially the kids showing respect to us veterans.”
Today, the six men from Rantoul — Manka (Army), Colin Kopman (Navy), Les Little (Army), Steve Carpenter (Marines) and John Johnson (Air Force) — will wrap up their four-day, early-morning, hot-as-all-get-out, no-perks-necessary run at Half Century of Progress, where raising a flag that measures 65 by 20 feet and weighs 200 pounds is a sight to see.
“The national anthem always gives us goosebumps,” Manka said.
On a runway at the old Air Force Base, it takes two cranes to raise Old Glory, advertised as the “largest flying flag in the USA.” Of course, Manka and Co. — whose color-guard and honor-guard roles have them traveling the state — would report for duty even if it involved a hand-held Stars and Stripes.
“It’s an honor for us to do it,” Manka said. “We remember what it was like to serve, and we want to pass that on so no one forgets about the veterans.”