Local participants in this weekend’s St. Jude Run point to the message on cancer survivor Rob Biehl’s T-shirt — ‘I had cancer, cancer never had me’ — at Hessel Park in Champaign. From left, Annessa Parisi, Jon Rector, Kristen Ballew, Franci Miller and Heidi Bidner are among a group that will begin a trek to Peoria at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Champaign. It’s Year 41 for an event that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Biehl, 51, had the T-shirt made a couple years ago. ‘It gives me a little bit of confidence when I wear it, sort of

an "I can take on the world" thought process,' the St. Joseph man said.