Top of the Morning, Aug. 4, 2022
Smaller in numbers, the Champaign contingent taking part in this weekend’s St. Jude Run still packs plenty of enthusiasm and goodwill.
About a dozen men and women will leave from the plaza at 1 Main St. at 6 p.m. Friday, make a loop through downtown Champaign and call it a day at the circle drive at Stratton Academy of the Arts. At 4:45 a.m. Saturday, the group will drive to McLean County, where it will resume its jog to Peoria and join others arriving at a rousing ceremony to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Before COVID-19 interfered, the Champaign-to-Peoria leg was both longer and better attended. Still, this year’s participants were able to raise $30,000 — and counting (visit stjuderuns.org, click donate, click Champaign). A golf outing in Saybrook helped the cause considerably.
“It’s still all about raising money for the kids,” said Annessa Parisi, who has been involved in the Champaign-to-Peoria run since 2000.
Interested in running next year? Start by emailing custjuderuns@gmail.com.
Arriving in Peoria — the finish line for an event that has started in Memphis, Tenn., since 1982 — “tugs at your heartstrings,” Parisi said. “Seeing parents and kids holding signs that say ‘You’re my hero’ and getting to hug on them … it’s all very emotional and very rewarding.”