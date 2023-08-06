Urbana High’s Class of 1968 is a loyal, fun-loving bunch. This weekend’s reunion is their ninth, the proud Tigers celebrating every five years since reaching the 20-year mark. Not even COVID-19 could interfere with the schedule.
“We’re a tight group,” Elaine Scheffler Skold said. “It wasn’t necessarily that way in high school, but we are now.”
The class was big (352 graduates) and for the most part well-behaved in the midst of turbulent times. The late, great Oscar Adams helped by creating the Tigers Den in the city’s community building on Elm Street, where students would gather to dance after games and on weekends. “It gave the kids somewhere to go and something to do,” Skold said.
Their motto: “We are winners, that’s our fate. We’re the Class of ‘68.”
Now in their early 70s, the former Tigers enjoyed a happy hour on Friday and dinner/program on Saturday, probably breaking curfew each night. “We still know how to party,” said Skold, part of a well-organized reunion committee.
Today, the Tigers will gather at Carle Park near the high school for more mingling and a singalong. We’ll recap their stay in an upcoming edition (let us know about your reunion at news@news-gazette.com).
“We grew up in an era when there was a lot of turmoil — that’s the easiest way to explain it,” Skold said. ”There were a lot of things we had to live through. I think that’s why we’re still so close today.”