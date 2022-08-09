Top of the Morning, Aug. 9, 2022
Familiar with the families behind the fundraising events, Nick Godsell was happy to sign up for Philo’s Run4Raley and Sidney’s Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run/Walk.
“I like to support my community,” the 26-year-old Philo man said. “It makes me feel really good.”
While contributing to good causes, Godsell also bolstered his long-distance comeback by winning both races.
A talented runner at Unity High School (Class of 2014), Godsell resumed jogging in April. “I wanted to get in shape and see what I could do,” he said.
Friday’s performance in Philo was especially meaningful. As a 12-year-old, he won the first Run4Raley. Fourteen years later, he returned and did it again.
He’s a better runner today than as a pre-teen “because I’m more mature,” he said, “but I was pretty good back then.”
Support was easy to spot at both events, nearly 100 competing in Sidney and big crowds cheering on runners in Philo.
“We’ve kind of accepted the fact that the Run4Raley has become less of ‘just a run’ and more of an ‘event,’“ organizer Leslie Kirby said. “We have so many people that come out just to support, watch their kids enjoy the kiddie area, walk the mile course, park their golf carts along the road and just hang out. We’re super grateful for that.
“When you can pull that many people out after 15 years, you have to be proud of that. When I looked around, I saw hundreds of people. That in itself is super cool to still be able to do.”