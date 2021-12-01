Top of the Morning, Dec. 1, 2021
For her annual gingerbread masterpiece, Champaign’s Karen Wood acted on the suggestion of Einstein Bros. Bagels owner Marc Bralts.
“He asked me to do something to honor the health care heroes for their tireless efforts working through the pandemic,” Wood said. “So, the wheels started to turn …”
The end result is a thing of beauty — and a nod to C-U history.
“I researched local hospitals,” Wood said. “I decided to recreate Burnham Hospital. It has a family connection in that one of my sisters-in-law was a graduate of their nursing school.”
Wood — aka Gingernana — and good friend Carol Lake needed 70 hours to finish their ode to “our amazing health care workers in our community,” she said. It includes tasty shoutouts to both places (Carle, Christie, etc.) and people (nurses, doctors).
“The roof alone was a 14-hour time commitment working with strawberry sugar wafer cookies,” she said.
It’s on display on the counter at the corner of Lincoln and University in Urbana. This marks the 10th year Wood has worked her ingredients off to make Einstein Bros. a happier place.
“It’s a labor of love,” she said.”It has become a wonderful tradition to share with them.”
Santa at the Virginia
Pictures with SANTA CLAUS will take place tonight, Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 — 5 to 7 p.m. each day — in the mezzanine lobby at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. Children will receive a candy cane and are encouraged to bring along their holiday wish lists.