Top of the Morning, Dec. 10, 2021
- The nice folks in charge at Prairie Winds of Urbana
- want to make the holiday season extra special for their residents.
The assisted-living facility on 1905 Prarie Winds Drive has an Angel Tree in the lobby. Shayonda Carter, Prairie Winds director of marketing and sales, is looking for anyone interested in adopting residents for Christmas.
Volunteers are welcomed to come to Prairie Winds and pick an angel off the tree. The angels include the interests of the residents.
All presents can be delivered to Prairie Winds by the end of the day Dec. 17.
Questions? Contact Carter at 217-344-6400 or via email at marketing@prairiewinds-slf.com.
C-U Elks Lodge 2497 is hosting its annual Youth Hoop Shoot
- on Saturday at Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, 201 E. Park St., Champaign. Registration for the free-throw shooting contest starts at noon with the competition beginning at 1 p.m.
The contest is open to boys and girls ages 8-13.
The winners in each age group advance to district competition Jan. 9 at Unity Junior High School in Tolono.
Questions? Contact Jay King at 217-202-9664 or by email at kingfam_6@frontier.com.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.