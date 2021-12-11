Top of the Morning, Dec. 11, 2021
For the second straight year, the drive leading into Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana will light up with luminaries that will lead drivers to a live Nativity scene. It will happen from 6 to 8 p.m. today and Dec. 18.
Cunningham administrators created the event because of the pandemic last year. Now they’re hoping it turns into an annual Christmas tradition.
“Last year it was, ‘Gosh, everything is being canceled. What can we do to still celebrate the season in a safe way?’” said Ginger MillS, director of advancement. “Because we got so many positive comments from the community, we had to do it again.”
People can buy one or multiple of the 1,000 luminaries — meant to represent children served at the facility — for $10 apiece. Students who work at the Cup of Hope coffee shop on campus, which is open to Cunningham employees and serves as part of the home’s vocational program, will hand out free coffee and cider to attendees.
“I think what happens sometimes in the hustle and bustle of the season is that people forget to take a pause and relax,” Mills said. “And driving through the luminaries is kind of a calming experience. It allows you to see the live Nativity, remember there’s a lot more to Christmas than the holiday parties and the gift-giving and the decorating of the cookies. It was just a very nice event to be able to drive through.”