Top of the Morning, Dec. 2, 2021
Credit the creative folks in Tuscola for having Santa back on the scene as part of this weekend’s Christmastown Celebration.
The usual sit-down “Breakfast With Santa” inside the Douglas County Museum — a pandemic impossibility — is being replaced with a drive-thru event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Saint Nick will be in the parking lot atop an antique sleigh pulled by a 1940 Harley-Davidson (above) that is part of an upcoming motorcycle exhibit. There will be four stations that include snacks, gifts and a photo op with Santa.
“This is our way of making it happen,” museum Executive Director Anna Miller said.
A tradition in Tuscola, Breakfast With Santa draws huge crowds. In 2020, however, it was canceled entirely due to COVID-19.
Highlights of Christmastown 2021: Saturday’s 11 a.m. parade and Sunday’s drive-thru Nativity at Ervin Park. New to the lineup: “Afternoon On Ice” on a temporary rink in the parking lot of the city’s Senior Center (2 to 6 p.m. Sunday) made possible by Tuscola High’s Class of 2022. We’ll have more on that later this week.
On Saturday, Miller is hoping for heavy traffic along Main Street for an event that gives “the community an opportunity to be festive.”