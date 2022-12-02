Top of the Morning, Dec. 2, 2022
The students at Westville High School will be missing some class time next Tuesday — for a good reason.
The school is hosting its annual Christmas dinner for senior citizens, starting at 11:30 a.m. inside the school’s old gym.
“It’s something we like to present to our community,” said Pam Dalenberg, assistant superintendent for the Westville School District.
A large crowd is expected, with plans for about 225. The numbers were down a bit in 2021. The dinner has been held for at least two decades.
The idea was originated by the Westville High School student council. They do the bulk of the work with help from the Westville Junior High student council. But all the students in the district contribute.
There will be entertainment and door prizes for the attendees.
They will be served a traditional holiday dinner, with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, etc. The students will be serving the meal.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also make an appearance.
“It’s just a really fun time,” Dalenberg said. ”People come out and see their friends and share some time together.
“It’s a very rewarding and fun experience for everybody.”
The room will be decorated for Christmas. The elementary school students made place mats and cards.
No advance notice is needed from attendees.
“They can just show up,” Dalenberg said.