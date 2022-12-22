Weather won’t interfere with these two Christmas Eve traditions …
Vine Street Christian Church
- will once again be handing out 100 to-go meal boxes from 3-5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Arthur. It’s Year 3 of a project that will provide enough ham and fixins’ for about 400 people — or one out of every five residents of Arthur.
“We will be feeding both the less fortunate and also those who prefer not to cook on Christmas day,” church member Kevin Huffman said.
It’s Year 47 of the Christmas Eve Irregulars meeting at a C-U spot with historical significance. From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, founding member Bruce Hannon and friends will celebrate at Allen Strong’s Classic Car Showroom at 1710 N. Willow Road in Urbana.