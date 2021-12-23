Top of the Morning, Dec. 23, 2021
The return of a holiday tradition in C-U will see the Christmas Eve Irregulars descend on The Upper Bout to soak in some guitar history.
For nearly 50 years, the Irregulars have met at C-U sites that hold historical significance — from theaters to clock towers to train stations. Friday’s visit to The Upper Bout on Neil Street (4 to 6 p.m.) offers the group a chance to listen and learn from owner Ricky Bright and the UI’s Eric Freyfogle, among others.
Founding member Bruce Hannon is glad to have the event back a year after the pandemic canceled it. Stop by and say hi.
“Irregulars are those who are still in town and can take time from home and hearth to come for an hour or two in the spirit of community,” he said.