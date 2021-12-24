Top of the Morning, Dec. 24, 2021
When she saw the picture (above) of her 6-year-old granddaughter Isla, Mahomet’s Lisa Hettinger felt compelled to share it. That’s great for News-Gazette readers.
Isla met Santa at a drive-thru event in Cottleville, Mo. That’s near the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters, where Hettinger’s daughter Kelsi (Brown) Geuns lives with husband Caleb, Isla and 2-year-old son Reed.
“The drive-thru was right there where the fire department is,” Hettinger said.
Reed had little interest in meeting St. Nick. But Isla seemed thrilled with the idea.
“She was like, ‘Oh my, Mommy, there’s Santa,’” Hettinger said. “When I saw this picture, I actually had tears. I was taken by it. It was like something you would see on a Christmas card.”
Christmas season is a big deal for the Hettinger family. They had a celebration Thursday night, their traditional Christmas Eve-eve gathering in Mahomet. What was on the menu?
Shrimp cocktail from Dixon’s in Peoria, along with raw oysters and oyster stew.
Lisa’s mom, Dorothy, who goes by Dort, hosted the event for years. Isla and Reed call Dort “Nanny Noodle.”
Lisa Hettinger, a longtime travel agent, will spend Christmas with her daughter’s family in St. Peters.