Temple Baptist Church in Champaign has had a long-term special relationship with residents of the Eden Supportive Living center in downtown Champaign.
To make weekly church attendance possible for Eden folks, many of whom have physical challenges, Pastor Scott Boyd’s congregation pays the fare for the MTD to deliver them to the door of the Broadmoor Drive church.
Boyd supplies Eden resident and bus coordinator Dale Kirby with $2 bills that Kirby passes out to the riders.
“This would not be possible without MTD working with them. They have been a blessing to us,” said Boyd, the same person who moved his church members to collect $11,560 for war-torn Ukraine residents in the spring.
On Tuesday, about a dozen church members threw a lively Christmas party at Eden for its residents after having a couple years off due to COVID.
“We do ‘Who wants to be a rock star,’” featuring singing by anyone moved by the spirit and a nice spread of snacks and drinks served by congregants “as Jesus came to serve us,” said Boyd.
“This year was even more special because we had door prizes. A lot of the residents don’t receive Christmas presents or have anyone to visit them,” said Boyd.
About 60 residents turned out for the fun evening which wrapped up with a candle-lighting, the singing of Silent Night, and Boyd’s dulcet reading of the Christmas story.
Boyd was moved by a comment from Kirby’s wife, Tiffany Kirby, also a resident of Eden.
“She said, ‘Every so often a church comes in and does something. We are so thankful you all kept coming back.’”
As God intended.