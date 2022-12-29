Top of the Morning, Dec. 29, 2022
The Martens Center is December’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
Old Glory is part of an impressive four-flag setup outside the Champaign Park District’s just-opened facility, where Lynne Franco and Katherine Hicks (right) received a plaque from Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky. His hope is to return around Flag Day (June 14) and work with kids of Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in a program devoted to flag history and etiquette.
Now in Year 15, Post 24’s flag project is as strong as ever. Know of a business to nominate? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.