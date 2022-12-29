The Martens Center is December’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.

Old Glory is part of an impressive four-flag setup outside the Champaign Park District’s just-opened facility, where Lynne Franco and Katherine Hicks (right) received a plaque from Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky. His hope is to return around Flag Day (June 14) and work with kids of Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in a program devoted to flag history and etiquette.

Now in Year 15, Post 24’s flag project is as strong as ever. Know of a business to nominate? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.

