The most-viewed stories at news-gazette.com from a violent 2021 (visit our website for links):
NEWSMay 19: Champaign officer killed in line of duty
Christopher Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed in the exchange of gunfire at a north Champaign apartment complex while responding to a call for a domestic dispute.
July 31: Champaign man arrested in beating death of 14-year-old found in ditch
Daryl Vandyke was charged with the first-degree murder of Steven Wayne Butler III.
Sept. 14: Identification of body that could be missing Danville man could take weeks
Jelani Day of Danville had been reported missing in late August.
SPORTSMay 2: Mighty forces hold sway over Brad Underwood’s Illini
Columnist Loren Tate tackled rumors about
Kentucky’s pursuit of UI assistants, possible transfers and Kofi Cockburn’s NBA plans.
