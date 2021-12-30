Curtis Road 3
The hearse carrying Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim heads south on I-57.

 Jim Rossow/The News-Gazette
The most-viewed stories at news-gazette.com from a violent 2021 (visit our website for links):

NEWSMay 19: Champaign officer killed in line of duty

Christopher Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed in the exchange of gunfire at a north Champaign apartment complex while responding to a call for a domestic dispute.

July 31: Champaign man arrested in beating death of 14-year-old found in ditch

Daryl Vandyke was charged with the first-degree murder of Steven Wayne Butler III.

Sept. 14: Identification of body that could be missing Danville man could take weeks

Jelani Day of Danville had been reported missing in late August.

SPORTSMay 2: Mighty forces hold sway over Brad Underwood’s Illini

Columnist Loren Tate tackled rumors about

Kentucky’s pursuit of UI assistants, possible transfers and Kofi Cockburn’s NBA plans.

