Top of the Morning, Dec. 5, 2021
The idea was hatched during the high school football season, when Mahomet-Seymour would pipe in our weekly radio show (“Prep Football Confidential”) so players could listen while they practiced.
Lt. Col. Dan Johnson, a professor of military science at the University of Illinois, was made aware of it by his oldest son, Luke, a talented running back for the Bulldogs. The more Dan listened, the more his interest in somehow involving the UI’s Army ROTC chapter grew.
“We develop leaders. Much of what we look for in young leaders also are characteristics and traits you find in high school athletes,” he said. “They’re on a team, they’re accountable for doing something for the betterment of the team.
“We thought if the opportunity was there, we’d look into it.”
Episode 1 of “The UI Army ROTC Prep Basketball Confidential” aired Wednesday on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM (podcast available at news-gazette.com). The one-hour program — highlighted by interviews with area players and coaches — will continue until the IHSA finals roll into C-U in March.
The ROTC’s role is an active one. Each week, they’ll be on hand to present a plaque — engraved by UI designer Sharon Jackson — to a deserving boy or girl basketball player as selected by show host and Preps Editor Colin Likas. First up: St. Thomas More’s Patrick Quarnstrom, who gets the red-carpet treatment before this Wednesday’s show.
Email nominations to clikas@news-gazette.com.
“It’s a cool moment,” Dan said, “for these kids to be on radio.”
ON TAP: Army, Navy and Air Force cadets will receive their military officer rank and be sworn into their respective services during a commissioning ceremony Dec. 17 at Foellinger Auditorium. Brig. Gen. Mark Allesia, a UI Army ROTC alum and current director of the Illinois National Guard Joint Staff) is guest speaker.