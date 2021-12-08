Top of the Morning, Dec. 8, 2021
Happy 100th
Leonard Wirges decided there was no better place to celebrate his 100th birthday than St. Malachy School in his hometown of Rantoul.
“I’ve had a good guardian angel: the Lord almighty above,” he said.
On Thursday, Wirges will attend Mass before celebrating with fifth-graders in Patti Worthington’s class at St. Malachy.
The kids will have 100 cupcakes, 100 wishes and a bouquet of flowers for a man who for decades has volunteered at the school. They will sing “Happy Birthday” and Christmas carols “and just bring joy,” said Worthington, who as a 22-year teacher at St. Malachy and neighbor of Wirges’ knows well of the impact he’s made in the community.
“We wanted to give him a shoutout and do something special for him,” she said.
Nebraska native Wirges and his late wife, Lorraine, who died at 97 in April, did a bit of everything in Rantoul while raising three kids. They have five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
His secret? “Working hard and staying active,” said daughter Vicki Jeakins of Rantoul, who will also take Dad to the Knights of Columbus’ Friday fish and chicken dinner to mingle with more friends.
Plus, “for 73 years, he had a good woman by his side,” she said.