One of C-U’s longest — and tallest — holiday traditions plays out at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
That’s when the 2,000 Christmas lights draping a Colorado spruce at the northwest corner of Clark Park will be turned on. They’ll stay lit until the end of the year, courtesy Champaign Park District.
“A great opportunity for the neighborhood to come together and celebrate the holiday,” said one of the organizers, Brittany Millington.
The colorful tradition at the 3.4-acre park dates more than four decades and has included different trees. Sunday’s festivities near the corner of McKinley Avenue and Daniel Street include caroling and cookies and is open to everyone.
Visit Clark Park on Facebook for more information.