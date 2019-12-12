Top of the Morning, Dec. 12, 2019
On Saturday’s A-1 was a photo of Santa sprinkling magic dust on what was described as a giant Christmas tree in downtown Mahomet (above). Only thing, a few readers pointed out, was it didn’t look much like an actual tree.
The village took a high-tech route this year, opting for an RGB Mega Tree: strings of lights attached to the 40-foot flag pole outside Sangamon on Main. The cost was split by State Farm’s Darwyn Boston (right) and the Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce.
The reaction?
“All positive,” Boston said. “Not only because it’s unique and different, but it’s perfectly located.”Mahomet always has done Christmas right, from the “Griswold” house to live Nativity to the downtown tree-lighting ceremony. The tree has been in various locations, from the roof of Boston’s former State Farm office to Busey Bank.
This year’s “tree” goes live from 4 p.m. to midnight through the new year. Swing by for a look.
“It’s awesome,” Boston said.