Top of the Morning, Feb. 11, 2021
Credit for Friday’s drive-thru Valentine’s Day Community Crawl goes to the creative residents and staff at three neighboring care facilities in Urbana.
From 3 to 5 p.m., we’re invited to stop by Prairie Winds of Urbana, 1905 Prairie Winds Drive, for a card and candy; Brookdale Urbana, 1706 E. Amber Lane, for a drink (Betsie Temple); and Synergy HomeCare, 2860 S. Philo Road, for a snack — all to-go and following COVID-19 safety protocols. Residents had a ball helping plan the event. At Prairie Winds, for example, the crew designed 50 handmade cards in a jiffy.
“Everyone was excited to help spread some
Valentine’s cheer,” Prairie Winds’ Whitney Emmert said. “This is a safe, fun way to do it.”