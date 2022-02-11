On Super Bowl Sunday, Lekevie Johnson wants to pack his church. Not to watch the game, but for something much more important.
Johnson’s Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1601 W. Bloomington Road, C, is hosting the Not on My Watch program’s “What Would M.L.K. Say to the Fathers in 2022.”
The event starts at 5 p.m. Johnson is aware the Super Bowl kicks off a half-hour later (Central time).
“Some of us enjoy sports and football,” Johnson said. “I’m a sports and football guy. That’s just entertainment. We can go back and look at highlights of entertainment. But these are life decisions. This is an opportunity to impact somebody’s life. We have to measure it.”
The audience will include Johnson’s 18-year-old son, Kaleb.
Urbana High School Principal Taren Nance is the keynote speaker. He has already started a conversational series called “Things I Wish I Had Told My Mother in High School.” The 36-year-old will begin his talk with some of those reflections.
Nance was happy to participate when asked.
“I’m humbled and honored,” he said. “I’m just excited to have the community embrace me in such a powerful way for those who have met me. But more importantly, those who just heard about me and see some of the things that I’m putting on social media and some of the messages I’m sending. So far, so good. I’m appreciative of it all.”
Other speakers include Johnson, News-Gazette columnist Jay Simpson, Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons, Verdell Jones, Mark Pelmore, Marcus Reid and Jordan Simmons. “All of them are fathers,” said event organizer Hub Burnett.
They have a topic on their mind. Gun violence in the area has become a major concern.
“We’re asking people to sacrifice part of watching the Super Bowl, maybe a half, to help join in and fight this gun violence,” Burnett said. “Do we want a safe communityl, or are we worried about the Super Bowl? I strategically did it like that to put pressure on people to see who would turn out.”
The theme is new for the program.
”We go with the flow of the community at the time,” Burnett said.
Johnson said he looks forward to hearing from the different speakers.
”What you would hope that brings is a level or inspiration that motivates us into action,” Johnson said.
He is seeking small victories.
”Gun violence has been a frustrating piece for all of us,” Johnson said, “What if one person is impacted to turn in a different direction. For me, mission accomplished. “It’s going to take all of us to curtail this gun violence. That’s been my focus.”
Mt. Calvary has room for about 500. Johnson and Burnett are pushing for a large turnout, getting the word out on social media. The event will run 90 minutes.
“We want people to show up, especially fathers,” Burnett said. “It’s really needed.”
Johnson is thrilled to help.
”Anything we can do collectively and collaborative is huge,” Johnson said. “Our doors are open. What better thing to host?”