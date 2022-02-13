Top of the Morning, Feb. 13, 2022
Brought to town to teach at the high school in 1962, Larry Weaver wound up staying in Rantoul. He’s reminded of his decision to this day when he sees former students out and about.
“I’ve got people in their 70s calling me Mr. Weaver,” he said. “I guess that shows respect.”
On Saturday at Rantoul’s First Baptist Church, Weaver was celebrated by another group that has benefited from his presence. The 87-year-old go-getter, accompanied by his wife, Marilyn, was honored for his 50 years of service with Rantoul Rotary. The club’s leader in seniority received a plaque, a hat and plenty of slaps on the back.
Weaver joined in February 1972 and was president by 1976. He’s had a hand in everything, from picking up litter along highways to chairing scholarship committees to serving as club historian.
He hasn’t missed many 7 a.m. Tuesday meetings.
“I’ve been quite good but not perfect in my attendance,” he said.
Larry and Marilyn are still active in the community, volunteering to teach at First Baptist.
His service-club pitch to the younger set?
“You make a lot of friends who you might not meet otherwise,” he said. “And if you have an inkling to serve, it’s a wonderful way to do that. ‘Service Above Self’ is Rotary’s motto, and we serve in many ways.”