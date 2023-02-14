Top of the Morning, Feb. 14, 2023
Brandon Lawhorn would like to say it was his secret bait or high-end equipment that helped him reel in a Lake Shelbyville-record at last spring’s Shawn Marmion Memorial Crappie Tournament.
But that would be, well, a fish tale.
“I was just bobber-fishin’ with minnows from an old aluminum jon boat,” the 39-year-old Champaign firefighter said. “I was just out there for fun and family time.”
Lawhorn, a Catlin High grad, has been fishing “since I could walk” but didn’t reach celebrity status until last year’s tournament, the 38th put on by Champaign Firefighters Local 1260. He landed a 2-pound, 14-ounce beauty while enjoying the company of his dad, James, and 14-year-old son Nathan.
At weigh-in, he was told the crappie might be a lake record. But finding somewhere to have it officially measured was a challenge, Lawhorn eventually calling a friend at the Schnucks in his hometown of Mahomet, who had the appropriate USDA scale to do it.
Sure enough, it was a record. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the process of having it mounted and displayed at the visitor’s center at Lake Shelbyville. Don’t remind Nathan.
“My son was upset,” Lawhorn said. “He likes to cook and eat fish we catch. When he took a look at it, he said ‘That’s going to be a good eater, Dad.’ ”
Registration is under way for the 39th Shawn Marmion Memorial Crappie Tournament on May 3 (reach out to tournament director Dustin Haake: 217-714-5969 or dustin.haake@gmail.com).