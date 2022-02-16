Top of the Morning, Feb. 16, 2022
On Tuesday, the state-championship dance team at Champaign’s Jefferson Middle School showed off their medals — and moves — for us in the gym.
They’re still on Cloud Nine after winning the 2022 IDTA Junior High Hip Hop title over the weekend in Springfield. You can watch their impressive 2-minute routine at the team’s Facebook page and at news-gazette.com.
“Tears all around,” coach and math teacher Illyanna Lopez said of the initial reaction after a long Saturday of competing and waiting for final results. “To be back in person and have an outlet to be creative and show their passion … ”
Lopez, 28, started the dance program in 2016. Quickly drawing the interest of students — many without dancing backgrounds — she developed the Jaguars into state contenders. Last weekend marked their fourth consecutive top 6 finish at the Illinois Drill Team Association’s marquee competition.
The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders (Leyla Allison, Zeruiah Burts-Wiggins, Yanadelyz Cabrera, Damya Larue-Meeks, Abrianna Miner, Quincy Newbern, Charlene Smith, Mary Tichenor and Katherine Vergara-Becerril) started practicing in August and competing in December, winning over fans — and judges — along the way.
They were given the celebrity treatment in Jefferson’s hallways before our photo shoot.
“The reaction has been very positive,” Lopez said. “Students and staff alike are congratulating me and team members regularly.”