Top of the Morning, Feb. 19, 2023
This year’s First String basketball league at Champaign’s Douglass Center involves 182 grade-schoolers, 16 teams and a handful of young referees wearing the whistle for the first time.
How’s that going?
“If I’m grading them on 100 percent, I’d say about 63,” league organizer Peter McFarland. “They’re still a little timid, but they’re getting better.”
As the popular league returns to pre-pandemic participation levels, McFarland is happy to say volunteerism is at an all-time high, with more than 50 men and women contributing this season. That includes — for the first time — a few high school- and college-age refs learning the tricks of the trade.
“It gets them off the street and gives them a chance to learn a new craft,” McFarland said. “Everyone’s having trouble finding umpires and referees anyway.”
The up-and-comers receive a stipend and, in some cases, an earful.
“They’re still getting used to the idea of calling the game without being intimidated by coaches and fans,” McFarland said. “Some of them thought it’d be easy until they stepped on the court.”
Still, McFarland said, “I think it’s great for the kids, and I enjoy having them around. Having them come back and give back is all good. I tell them ‘This used to be you on the court.’“
Everyone’s invited to cheer on the players — and refs — at First String’s season-ending March Madness tournament March 3-4. On Sunday, some 240 First Stringers will attend the Illini’s women’s basketball game against Penn State.
“We’re movin’ and groovin,’“ McFarland said.