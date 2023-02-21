Unable to participate in next month’s Mahomet Polar Plunge due to a scheduling conflict (spring break), students at Fisher High still found a way to contribute.
Selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts and accepting online donations, the Bunnies raised $3,731 for Special Olympics Illinois. On Saturday, student council organized a parking lot “plunge” as 18 kids dressed the part (as bottles of Gatorade) and were doused by happy-to-help personnel from the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District.
“A huge success,” business teacher and event sponsor Matt Vogel said.
The Mahomet Polar Plunge — a fundraising staple since 2000 and second-oldest in the state — is March 11, the last of four in Region I. Fisher’s students have adapted before, taking the virtual route in 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.
Region I plunge director Vanessa Duncan said the initiative shown by the Bunnies “gives me a lot of hope,” admitting the pandemic took a toll on student volunteers. The kids from Fisher, however, “they were all about it,” she said.
Registration remains open for polar plunges in Mahomet, Effingham (Saturday), Charleston (Sunday) and Decatur (March 4) at plungeillinois.com. That it’s unseasonably warm isn’t an issue, Duncan said.
“No one minds the nice weather,” she said, “because the water is still cold no matter what.”