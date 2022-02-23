Top of the Morning, Feb. 23, 2022
Not that long ago, the flag outside the University of Illinois Police Training Institute fell to the ground when the rope holding it in place snapped.
Reviewing video footage later, PTI Assistant Director Joe Gallo noticed “it wasn’t a minute or two until someone — and I couldn’t tell for sure but it looked like a student — had picked it up off the ground, folded it and put it on the railing. It shows there is still respect for the flag.”
PTI is February’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag. Old Glory — back in position and looking better than ever — welcomes those entering a building at 1004 S. Fourth Street in Champaign that is dedicated to the state’s law-enforcement officers.
Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky presented the certificate to Gallo and instructor Tod Myers, and had a chance to explain the significance of the award to the 100-plus students there for instruction.
“I saluted them for embarking on their law-enforcement careers, wished them good luck and to be safe,” Zelinsky said.
This year’s PTI class — 114 strong — graduates April 21.
Gallo said the Post 24 plaque, which hangs on a wall along with other community recognition, as well as Zelinsky’s comments, were well-received by the students, who recite the Pledge of Allegiance each morning of instruction.
Do you know of a business to nominate for
Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out
to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.