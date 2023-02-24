Happy Anniversary to “That’s What She Said,” celebrating its 10th year with its annual show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Champaign’s Virginia Theatre.
Debuting in October 2013, “That’s What She Said” has included 14 shows in five cities. This year’s lineup includes new shows in Danville, Columbia, Mo., Indianapolis and St. Clair County.
Saturday’s lineup features nine women from the community sharing their stories.
“The stories are personal, intimate and powerful. We will laugh together, and we will cry together, and we will feel uplifted and proud of the women in our lives and in our community,” said Jenette Jurczyk, national director of The She Said Project. She is directing Saturday’s show.
A video will be played during the show to highlight past performances.
Saturday’s show also marks the debut of a book from She Said Press, which is releasing a collection of women’s stories from the first 10 years of the event. The book will be available at Saturday’s performance and at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.
“Saturday’s show is kind of our book launch party,” Jurczyk said.
The book features 16 stories from 18 contributors.
“We’re starting to raise women’s voices in a new way,” Jurczyk said. “We wanted to take all this beautiful content we’ve acquired over the years and continue to share those stories in new ways so more woman can be impacted by these stories.”