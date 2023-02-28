The highlight from Saturday’s Faces of the Spring celebration in our newsroom:
Hall of Fame columnist Loren Tate meeting up with Heritage High sophomore Loran Tate. Not related, they swapped stories before posing — where else? — near a sign for Loren Tate Way.
The younger Tate — named after her grandfather — joined 268 high school student-athletes for portraits, radio spots on WDWS and WHMS, social-media skits and tours of the newsroom in the final of three “Faces” days of the 2022-’23 school year. Their visit played out on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, where the kids were at their innovative best.
In total, nearly 900 kids from 45 high schools in 12 counties took part in a project we introduced more than a dozen years ago.
The photo galleries will go live in March with pictures running in print through the end of the spring sports season. The radio spots — produced by Ed Bond and Dave Leake — debut this week.
Interested in taking part in Faces of the Fall? Email Preps Editor Colin Likas at clikas@news-gazette.com.