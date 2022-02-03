Top of the Morning, Feb. 3, 2022
The chance to play the Virginia Theatre — and open for Gordon Lightfoot — made for a memorable night for Kayla Brown.
“This one takes the cake,” the Champaign musician said. “It was such a special night. From getting to open for such a legend to being able to perform for such a warm and lovely crowd in my hometown, including my parents. It was perfect.”
In what was her Virginia debut, Brown opened for the Canadian Music Hall of Famer on Tuesday night, playing a 30-minute set before an appreciative crowd.
“It was a real treat on many levels,” she said. “I’ve seen so many of my favorite artists perform on that stage, so it was pretty surreal to get to perform on that same stage.”
Brown received an invite from the Virginia a few weeks ago, “asking if I’d be interested in opening the show,” she said. “I’ll tell ya, that was an easy yes!”
Brown enjoyed mingling with Lightfoot and his wife, Kim. The best part, though, was sitting with her parents for his show.
“Gordon Lightfoot’s voice is one I’ve known for as long as I can remember, and I owe that and all my rich musical exposure growing up to them,” she said. “Getting to sit with them to take in his performance was pretty special.”