Top of the Morning, Feb. 9, 2023
Tuesday’s lively sellout crowd at Combes Gym included a tall, hairy bear sporting a Champaign Central basketball jersey top.
For the first time since the 2018-’19 school year, Max Maroon was back on mascot duty.
The costume, misplaced as renovation began at the high school, recently was rediscovered by athletic director Jane Stillman “on top of the wrestling storage cages way up in a corner in a beat-up box,” she said. A student at Central, Kendez Belk, was happy to serve as Max Maroon as “he actually approached me wanting to bring Max back,” Stillman said. “He had been looking through old yearbooks and saw a picture of Max. We agreed the Centennial game would be perfect for the re-emergence of Max.”
Max’s arrival brought a loud cheer from a crowd that included more than 500 students who gained free admittance with their Unit 4 ID. Two cheer teams, one dance team and an energetic pep band added to a wonderful scene reminiscent of pre-pandemic days.
“These games are for the students,” Stillman said. “The atmosphere was the best I have seen in a long time. The students cheered throughout the game and never gave up on the teams.”