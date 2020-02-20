I have the perfect guest for Ann Rhoton’s next “Standard Time,” the red, white and blue radio show she hosts each Sunday (6-10 a.m.) on WDWS 1400-AM.
Her husband.
Scott Rhoton was honored recently by Champaign’s American Legion Post 559 Color Guard with a plaque that in part reads: “We salute you for your commitment to the veterans of our community as we all continue serving God, Community and State.”
The 57-year-old from Sidney captains Post 24’s talented Color Guard, which often volunteers at Post 559 events. “We call in Scott sometimes at moment’s notice,” Post 559’s Robbie Walker said.Ann knew the award was coming but, since it was a surprise, couldn’t spill the beans.
“Scott’s reaction was priceless, totally caught off guard to the point of being overwhelmed,” Walker said. “He (thought he) was just showing up for their monthly meeting.”