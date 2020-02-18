Of the many auction items at Saturday’s always-lively Mahomet Area Youth Club banquet at the I Hotel and Conference Center, the most traveled is a basketball signed by seven former Illini coaches.
Last week, it was en route to Norman, Okla., where Lon Kruger was to give it the John Hancock treatment, right next to Brad Underwood, John Groce, Bruce Weber, Bill Self, Lou Henson and Harv Schmidt.
Saturday’s event — “Hats Off To MAYC” — is the primary fundraiser for a club that has been assisting area youth for 26 years.
Seats are available, and reservations are recommended.
For information, visit mahometyouth.org/auction/.
At news-gazette.com
Here’s what was trending at our website, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,231,049 pageviews:
TOP STORIES
2. Grubhub’s expansion strategy giving area eateries a nasty surprise
3. Jury finds Henslick guilty in Cassano murder; faces 20 years to life in prison
TOP SPORTS STORIES
1. Underwood: Dosunmu ‘day to day’
2. Injury concern puts losing streak on back burner
3. No structural damage for Dosunmu
TOP PHOTO GALLERIES
1. UI Men’s Basketball vs. Michigan State 2020
2. 2A Girl’s SJO Regional Championship 2020
TOP VIDEOS
1. Illini fall to Michigan State in devastating fashion
2. St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Villa Grove/Heritage girls’ basketball highlights
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Unity girls’ basketball highlights