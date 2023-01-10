A call out to area photographers interested in sharing their work: The Champaign County Camera Club has a contest for you.
Submissions are being taken for the 2023 Best In Show Photographic Print Competition by the Urbana Park District. The early deadline is Jan. 18, the final deadline Jan. 25.
Early entry fee is $5 for your first print and $3 for each additional print up to five entries.
This is the 22nd year of the competition, which continued through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entries will be displayed at Urbana’s Lincoln Square.
“We’ve never missed a year,” said Allen Wehrmann, a member of the club. “We just took extra precautions during the judging to keep people safe.”
Wehrmann is hoping submissions increase after a recent dip caused by the pandemic.
“One of our categories is Landscape. Typically, we get photos from all over the country and all over the world,” Wehrmann said. “People from around here do a lot of traveling. During the COVID years, most of the photos were local.”
Besides Landscape, the other categories are Animals; Architecture; Black and White; General, Nature; People; and Youth. Kids 17 and under can enter for free. This year, to honor the 25th anniversary of Wandell Sculpture Garden at Meadowbrook Park, a special category has been added with photos new and old from the site.
All the money paid for submissions will go back to the winners in prizes.
This year’s judges are Jon Dessen, owner of Illini Studio in Champaign; retired News-Gazette Photo Editor Darrell Hoemann; and On The Town contributor Della Perrone.
“I learn a lot from listening to the judges,” said Wehrmann, 69, who worked as a groundwater hydrologist for the Illinois State Water Survey.
