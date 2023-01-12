At 80, Al Griggs is looking forward to speaking much more than hoofing it nearly a mile at Monday’s second annual MLK Walk for Peace in Urbana. The longtime community contributor — who grew up in the South before moving to C-U in 1965 — will share his thoughts at noon at King Park.
“I grew up in Alabama during the bus boycott ... I have a few things to say,” he said. “I’ll try to do my best.”
The first walk in 2022 drew an impressive crowd. Monday’s noon event will start and end at the park at 915 W. Wascher Drive, with parking available on the street and at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.
Questions? Reach out to the Urbana Park District’s Tim Bartlett at tabartlett@urbanaparks.org or 217-367-1536.